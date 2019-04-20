April 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead