April 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

April 20, 2019 Weather ForecastApril 20, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 20, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon.
