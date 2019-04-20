AD
April 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 20, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 20, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NE.

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

