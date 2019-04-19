Hawai‘i Youth Symphony to Hold Auditions

Student auditions are now open for Hawai‘i Youth Symphony’s Youth Symphony I, Youth Symphony II and Concert Orchestra programs for the 2019 to 2020 fall season, according to a April 17, 2019, Hawai‘i Youth Symphony press release.

Hawai‘i Youth Symphony’s mission is to help youth develop to their fullest potential through orchestral music. Auditions will be held for the following programs:

Youth Symphony I: Youth Symphony I is the most advanced of our seven orchestras,and is one of the finest youth symphonies in the country. Among its accomplishments, YSI has been a finalist in the Nā Hanohano Awards, performed with Midori and was featured on From The Top with host Christopher O’Riley. Conducted by Dr. John Devlin.

Youth Symphony II: Youth Symphony II is the second most advanced of our seven orchestras. Conducted by Elton Masaki and Mrs. Susan Ochi-Onishi.

Concert Orchestra: Concert Orchestra is the third most-advanced of seven orchestras, and is the entry level to our Symphony Program. Conducted by Hannah Watanabe and Wayne Fanning.

For more information on fall auditions, eligibility requirements and other information go online.

Note the following audition deadlines for the 2019 to 2020 fall season:

Audition Music: Now available online

Applications Deadline: April 26, 2019, at 5 p.m. Applications with a $30 application fee must be received by 5 p.m.

Late Application Deadline: May 1, 2019 Late applications will be accepted with a $50 application fee if received by 5 p.m. May 1.

Audition Times: May 8, 2019 Audition times and instructions will be sent via email upon receipt of application forms and adherence to deadlines.

Auditions Begin: May 18 to 19; May 25 to 26; June 1 Auditions are by appointment only. No walk-ins allowed.

Information: Audition forms can be downloaded here. For more information, visit Hawaii Youth Symphony’s website.