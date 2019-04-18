April 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

April 18, 2019 Weather ForecastApril 18, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 18, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov