April 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Looking Ahead