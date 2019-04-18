April 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

