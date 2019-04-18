April 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 18, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 18, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 18, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
