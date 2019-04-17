April 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

April 17, 2019 Weather ForecastApril 17, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 17, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 11am. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 63. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 10am. High near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 61. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov