April 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 11am. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 63. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 10am. High near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 61. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead