April 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 17, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 17, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 17, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com