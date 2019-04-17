ʻImiloa to Present Wayfinding Documentary

ʻImiloa Astronomy Center will host the Hawai‘i Island premiere of a groundbreaking new documentary, We the Voyagers: Our Vaka, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. in Moanahoku Hall.

Produced by the The Vaka Taumako Project, the film presents the largely untold story of an unbroken wayfinding tradition on Taumako in the remote Solomon Islands, where ancient canoe-building and sailing technologies were never lost, as they were in Hawai‘i and the rest of Polynesia.

The 58-minute film will be introduced by Chad Kālepa Baybayan, ‘Imiloa’s navigator-in-residence.

Following the screening, Baybayan will talk story with the film’s producer, Dr. Marianne (Mimi) George, a Hawai‘i-based anthropologist who has nearly 30 years of experience with Taumako maritime history.

Baybayan and George will discuss the divergent histories of wayfinding revival within and outside Polynesia, as well as the Vaka Taumako Project’s efforts to support the construction of new canoes and training of the next generation of youth in Taumako.

Tickets are $12; $10 for ʻImiloa members.

Reserve tickets by calling (808) 932-8901 or in person at our Guests Services Desk.

ʻImiloa Astronomy Center is located at 600 Imiloa Place in Hilo.