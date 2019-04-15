April 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead