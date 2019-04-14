April 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued April 14 at 3:46AM HST until April 15 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 44. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 68. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

