April 14, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high ENE medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

