Hawaiʻi Among Top States for Medicaid Reimbursements

A new analysis assessing how U.S. states use Medicaid and which prescription drugs are used most reports that Hawaiʻi paid nearly $3 per enrollee in prescription reimbursements between 2009 and 2018. The report also found that Aspirin prescriptions in Hawaiʻi were 223% higher than the national average.

The price of prescription drugs is a growing challenge in the U.S. and the average American pays roughly $1,200 out-of-pocket each year for medications, according to SingleCare.

The study found that New York and California had some of the nation’s lowest costs at less than 15 cents per enrollee. The most expensive drug named in the study was Synagis—a drug used to prevent respiratory syncytial virus—which costs Medicaid programs nationwide $2,295 per dose.

New York, California and Texas spent a combined total of $50 billion on Medicaid reimbursements—more than the other 47 states combined during 2009 to 2018.

View the full study here.