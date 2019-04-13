April 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued April 13 at 3:58AM HST until April 13 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 61. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with an east southeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 25 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead