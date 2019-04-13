April 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high ENE medium period swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more WNW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT