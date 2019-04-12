Experience ‘Frequency of Love’ in Kohala

Come and be bathed in the “frequency of love” and the sounds of harp and crystal bowls 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Kohala Village Hub. This 90-minute, sound healing experience is a unique harp and crystal alchemy bowl concert performed by Cheryl Angela and Alysa Rushton.

Rushton of Kamuela said the concert “will bathe your mind, body and soul in the love frequency of 528hz and bring you into a deep, meditative experience.”

The 528hz love frequency is known to invoke a sense of healing, connection and beautiful experiences of the heart according to Rushton.

Angela of San Diego is a world-renowned visionary, harpist/vocalist, and vibrational transformation practitioner. Rushton, is a global consciousness thought leader, author and vibrational sound therapist.

The “must-attend” musical performance offers attendees a soothing break from life’s daily stresses and an opportunity “to reset into a more peaceful way of being.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes, bring a yoga mat or blanket, and a willingness to let go of anything in their life that has been bogging them down so it can be released and they can be transformed.

Presented by The Kohala Hub and True Path Inc., concert proceeds benefit three local nonprofits: HOPE Services Hawaii, Feed Hawaii and The Food Basket. The duo recently performed the musical symphony in Hilo.

Reserve your spot in advance; general admission donation is $20. Limited seating available. For online tickets: http://alysarushton.com/tickets