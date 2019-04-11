April 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued April 11 at 3:41AM HST until April 12 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. Very windy, with an east wind 23 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

