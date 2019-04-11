April 11, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high ENE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more WNW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean with NW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT