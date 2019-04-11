AD
ADVERTISEMENT

April 11, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 11, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 11, 2019, 5:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Head high ENE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am        pm  

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more WNW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean with NW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Get Weekly Updates

    Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments