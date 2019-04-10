Rep. Gabbard Will Participate in Democratic Debates

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign for President reports that it has surpassed the threshold of 65,000 unique donors required to join the Democratic debates.

According a press release, Gabbard’s campaign is building momentum with supporters from every state in the nation, joining her call to end regime change wars, the new Cold War and nuclear arms race and invest that money to serve the needs of the American people.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Thanks to all of the support from so many in every state across the country, our voice will be heard in the debates,” said Rep. Gabbard. “Our campaign is powered by the people, not PAC or lobbyist contributions. We stand strong for what the American people want and need: leadership that puts people before profits; leadership free from corruption and warmongering; leaders who will not drag us into one regime change war after another, inflaming the new Cold War and nuclear arms race, that has been and will continue to drain trillions of dollars from our economy, threatening our communities, nation and planet.”

The Congresswoman has made numerous public events, a CNN Town Hall and appearances on television shows such as the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the View.

On Dec., 20, 2018, Tom Perez, the chairman for the Democratic National Committee, announced the preliminary schedule for a series of official debates, set to begin in June 2019. In order to qualify, debate entrants must either attain 1% in three polls—at the national level or the first four primary states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina) — or by meeting a fundraising threshold, in which a candidate must receive donations from 65,000 unique donors, with at least 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.