April 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 63. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 68. Very windy, with an east wind 32 to 37 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 61. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

