April 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 10, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 10, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 10, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.
North West
Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
