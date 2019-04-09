Waimea Country Lodge Under New Management

Castle Resorts & Hotels has been selected to manage the Waimea Country Lodge, a rustic 21-room property located in historic Waimea town on Hawai‘i Island.

The Waimea Country Lodge and Paniolo Country Inn restaurant went on the market in October 2018 for $2.9 million, listed by Robert Chancer and Jake Chancer of Mauna Kea Realty, a Hawai‘i Life Company.

The property is now under new ownership.

Once a part of the historic Parker Ranch, the lodge first opened in 1976 and was the first lodging component in the small town of Waimea. The wood framed structures represent the paniolo heritage of Waimea. The lodge is compromised of 21 rooms, some with kitchenettes.

The Paniolo Country Inn restaurant has been a fixture in Waimea Town for over 50 years and sits on one of the most coveted locations on the Big Island. It was built in 1966 and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

The property is 2.08 acres spread out over two separate parcels. Located near the intersection of Highways 19 and 190, one of the most traveled intersections on the Big Island, the property boasts over 250 feet of highway frontage with an average daily traffic count in 2016 of approximately 7,500 vehicles. The property is strategically located in the center of Waimea. The Kohala Coast Resort area, the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and two of the finest white sand beaches on the Big Island are just 12 miles from the property.

The property was purchased by the previous owner in 2015 from the Richard Smart Trust, the first time the property was conveyed outside the Parker Ranch dynasty since having been acquired in 1816 by John Palmer Parker and his wife, Chiefess Kipikane, a granddaughter of King Kamehameha I.

Situated on rolling grasslands and framed by scenic mountain views, Waimea Country Lodge offers comfortable accommodations where small-town charm meets warm Hawaiian hospitality. Catering to the value-minded traveler, the farmhouse-style lodge features spacious guest rooms and studios with modern conveniences like daily housekeeping, kitchenettes and high-speed WiFi access.

Inland from the Kohala Coast, Waimea is home to a thriving community of food, arts and local culture. There are a wide variety of restaurants within walking distance of the property in addition to art and antique galleries. Nearby Parker Ranch offers self-guided tours, hunting and horseback riding tours. Visitors also enjoy nearby golf and Hapuna Beach is a 15-minute drive away.

“We’re pleased to represent this charming property in the center of Hawai‘i Island’s beautiful paniolo country,” said Castle Resorts & Hotels President & CEO Alan Mattson. “Guests love the small-town appeal of the rustic lodge, which offers the perfect island escape for visitors and kama‘āina alike.”