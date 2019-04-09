Public Invited to HI-PAL Boxing Invitational on April 13

The Hawaiʻi Police Activity League, (HI-PAL), in cooperation with the Yeshua Boxing Club will be holding a boxing invitational event for children ages 8–17 on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Sure Foundation Church grounds located at 16-1593 Pohaku Circle in Keaʻau.

Weigh-ins start at 9 a.m. with boxing matches beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public.

HI-PAL is committed to developing programs that promote leadership and sportsmanship.

For more information, contact Community Policing Officer Duwayne Waipa at (808) 965-2716.