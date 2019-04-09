Mile Marker 16 Shooting Range Temporarily Closing

The DLNR Division of Forestry & Wildlife (DOFAW) will work on safety improvements at the Mile Marker 16 Shooting Range from Monday, April 15, through Thursday, April 18, 2019. The shooting range will be closed during these days.

The range will reopen on Friday, April 19, 2019. Plan accordingly.

SPONSORED VIDEO

DLNR appreciates the community’s patience during this phase of work and ask that range users share this information with the larger hunting and shooting community on the Big Island.

For general shooting range information, call the Hunter Education Program at (866) 563-4868.