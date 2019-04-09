HPD Arrests 15 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of April 4, 2019, through April 7, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 15, motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. There were no drivers under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 320 DUI arrests compared with 298 during the same period last year, an increase of 7.4%.

There have been 254 major accidents so far this year compared with 355 during the same period last year, a decrease of 28.5%.

To date, there were five fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities, compared with six fatal crashes, resulting in seven fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 16.7% for fatal crashes and 28.6% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: