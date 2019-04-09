April 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 65. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Very windy, with an east wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Very windy, with an east wind 26 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 11am. High near 80. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 63. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 31 mph decreasing to 11 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead