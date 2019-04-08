PARENTS Hold Annual Kickball Tournaments

PARENTS, Inc. holds two annual Kickball Tournament fundraisers each year to kick off April’s National Child Abuse Prevention month. On Saturday, April 6, 2019, the 8th Annual Kickball Tournament was held on O‘ahu.

On Saturday, April 13, the 4th annual Kickball Tournament will be held in Hilo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walter Victor Baseball Complex.

These events consist of teams with a minimum of eight players (max 15 players) representing local businesses, military, friends and family that enjoy a day of fun in the sun as they bond through teamwork, communication and supporting each other, which are key “life skills” to healthy relationships.

It’s open to the public and will feature corporate teams, groups and families that can be made up of adults, or a combination of adults, teens and children over the age of 8.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Teams compete for prizes and will also be judged on team costume themes or uniforms. Bring the entire ‘ohana and enjoy our free keiki zone and entertainment. Snacks will also be available for purchase throughout the day.

Come out and help us kick child abuse and neglect out of Hawai‘i.

Annual Kickball Tournament / Event Details: