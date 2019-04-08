April 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

