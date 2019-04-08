April 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops into the stomach to shoulder range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

