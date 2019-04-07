Obituary Notices: Week of April 7, 2019

Jeffrey Dickerson

July 10, 1956 – March 22, 2019

Jeffrey James Dickerson, 62, of Ocean View, passed away on March 22, 2019 in Ocean View. He was born in Seattle, Washington. He worked as a groundskeeper at the Royal Kona Resort.

He is survived by spouse Barbara; daughter Dawniell Dickerson of Tacoma, Washington; and sister Gaye (Nicholas) Scott of Seattle, Washington.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Belmu McNamee

March 12, 1960 – March 6, 2019

Services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo, 570 Kinoole St. on Friday, April 5, 2019. Viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.

Leonora Pagampao Agliam

January 26, 1926 – April 1, 2019

Leonora Pagampao Agliam, 93 of Lānaʻi City had peacefully passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born in Lahaina, Maui on January 25, 1926 to the late Fernando Pagampao Sr. & Maxima Sagon. Predeceased by her husband Catalino Pedro Agliam.

Watching down on us, she will continue to live in the hearts of her sons, Peter (Diane ) Agliam, Larry (Pam) Agliam, Michael Agliam; daughters, Lorraine Keith, Stella DelRosario, Christine Agliam; sister, Loudamia Dugay; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. and Wake Service at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at ILWU Hall. All night vigil.

Service is to continue on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 9:45 a.m. Eulogy and 10 a.m. Funeral Mass with burial to follow at 11 a.m. at Lānaʻi Cemetery.

Ernesto Manegdeg

November 4, 1942 – March 30, 2019

Ernesto Ibuna Manegdeg, 76, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on March 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ernesto was born in Bangui, Ilocos Norte on Nov. 4, 1942. Ernesto is predeceased by his parents, Tomas and Amparo Manegdeg; son, Mario Manegdeg; and sisters, Florencia Tapuro and Abel Cruz. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cecilia Manegdeg. Ernesto is lovingly remembered by his sisters, Caridad Manegdeg and Lolita Manegdeg; daughters, Maria (Guy) Nagamine and Marissa Calubaquib; grandchildren, Justin Nagamine, Danielle Calubaquib, and Shyann Nagamine; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and great grand-nieces and nephews.

Ernesto is known to everyone as “Tatay” or “Erning”. He has an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was a kind, loving, and generous man who would give the shoes off of his feet. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Cooking was his passion and was known for his ono chicharon. Services will be held at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Viewing will begin at 7:30 p.m. with prayer service to begin at 8:30 p.m. Services will continue on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. Viewing to begin at 10 a.m. with Mass to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku.

Betty Saiko Lanoza

December 31, 1969 – March 29, 2019

Betty is predeceased by her husband, Abraham K. Lanoza. She is survived by her sons, Fabian Ruichi Lanoza, Abraham Mitsu Lanoza (Denise), Rodney Shigeo Lanoza; siblings, Richard Nobuo Emoto, Margaret Mitsuko Emoto; grandchildren, Raymond, Mandy, Emmee, Misti, Kalia, and Keanu.Services will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku. Viewing to begin at 9 a.m. with services to begin at 10 a.m.

Rebecca Grapito

December 13, 1951 – March 28, 2019

Rebecca Sabado Grapito, 67, peacefully passed after battling cancer on Thursday, March 28, 2019 under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Dec. 13, 1951 to the late Francisco Sabado and Juana Ferrer in Umingan Pangasinan, Philippines. She was a loving and devoted mother to Arden Navarro, Abigail Navarro, Prescila Navarro, Leah Navarro, Daryl Navarro and Jeffrey Grapito; grandchildren, Clark Steven, Lance Chandler, Venice Alecy, Sofia Ylizse.

Rebecca was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She nourished people around her with love and faith. She gave us all such courage and hope and her last message to her family and friends “See you in Paradise”. Rebecca will be remembered as a faithful worshiper of our Almighty God Jehovah. “Truly I tell you today, you will be with me in Paradise”. (Luke 23:43) Rebecca’s family wishes to thank those who have extended financial, emotional support, and prayers for Rebecca during her last days. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 466 Laau Street in Kahului.

Roger Collins

March 21, 2019 – March 15, 2019

Services to be held at a later date.

George Francis Lindsey Sr.

June 14, 1944 – March 6, 2019

George Francis “Keoki” Lindsey, Sr., 74, of Lahaina, passed peacefully at Maui Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his family on March 6, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at King’s Chapel Lahaina, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. visitation; 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. services. Cremation to follow and scattering of ashes at a later date.

Affectionately known as Keoki, was born and raised in the beautiful town of Lahaina, he worked during his younger years at Pioneer Mill as a truck driver instructor. He later joined the Operating Engineer’s Local 3 Union and worked on various construction sites on Maui. He then retired from Kīhei Landscaping. Keoki was generous with his auto mechanic skills and always willing to help his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kawehi Lindsey, a daughter, Lisa (Gilbert) Kahaleauki, a son, Keoki (Monica) Lindsey, Jr. 7 Grandchildren, Kawehi (Koa), Nahenahe, Kaha’i (Kacey), Kaulana, Keala, Kahena, & Ka’imi and 2 great-grandchildren, Noah and Nyra Rae. His sister, Rose Marie (John) Duey and brothers, James “Kimo” Lindsey, Ronald (Linda) Lindsey, and Samuel “Kamuela” Keanini Lindsey.