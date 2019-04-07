April 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

April 07, 2019 Weather ForecastApril 7, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 7, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
