April 07, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 07, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 7, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 7, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to slightly overhead high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NW medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
