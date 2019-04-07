April 07, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to slightly overhead high.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT