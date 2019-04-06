Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park to Conduct Flight Ops

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has announced upcoming flight plans for April 2019.

• April 8, between 10 a.m. to noon, for invasive faya tree surveys on the Keamoku flows above Highway 11 to Kīpukapuaulu.

• April 18, between 8 a.m. to noon, for invasive Guinea grass surveys and control along Keauhou Trail, from the coast to 2,700-foot elevation.

• April 22, between 10 a.m. to noon, for invasive faya tree surveys on Mauna Loa between the powerline road and Kīpukapuaulu.

• April 24, at 8 a.m. and April 26 at 11 a.m., to fly supplies and crews for petrel monitoring from the Kīlauea helipad at 4,000-foot elevation to Mauna Loa at 9,000 feet and back.

• April 18 and April 24, between 8 a.m. to noon, to transport fence material, field equipment and supplies to the Ka‘ū desert boundary between sea level and 3,000-foot elevation.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.