April 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Puna

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.