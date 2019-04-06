April 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

