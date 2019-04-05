National Park Service Investigates Theft 

Special Agents with the Nation Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are investigating a theft of government property that occurred within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on or about Oct. 16, 2017.

Around that time, government property, including two government Fleet Cards, were stolen from within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Security video has been obtained from a 76 Service Center where the stolen Fleet Cards were used.

Images of a suspect and a suspect vehicle were obtained from the security video.

Investigators are seeking information that will help identify those responsible for this crime. If you have seen or recognize this person and/or vehicle of interest, or if you have information that could help investigators, contact the NPS.

View the surveillance video here.

You don’t have to tell the NPS who you are, but tell them what you know:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line (888) 653-0009

ONLINE www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1

ISB: Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service