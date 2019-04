KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Kumu Hula Aloha Victor to the KAPA Cafe.

Award-winning Kumu Hula Kenneth “Aloha” Victor was born and raised in Kailua-Kona. Kenneth created his own clothing line “Kaulua‘e”, with designs made in Hawaii, for Hawaii. In 2006, he started Halau Kala‘akeakauikawekiu, and this year they will be participating in the Merrie Monarch Festival.