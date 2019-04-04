Rat Lungworm Support Group Continues Meetings

Hilo Medical Center and Puna Community Medical Center are continuing community meetings with the Rat Lungworm (RLW) Support Group.

For the Wednesday, April. 10, 2019, meeting, the group will focus on improving sleep, with a talk lead by LaRae Barnes, MSN, from the Sleep Center of Hawai‘i. The group will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kea‘au Community Center located at 16-186 Pili Mua St.

Barnes is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner since 2013 and in the medical profession since 1999. She comes from a big family and developed an interest in helping others through her family and extended family. When her father passed away at a young age from a heart attack, she became even more interested in teaching others how to prevent illness. She is a fluent Spanish speaker and relocated to the Big Island from Tucson, AZ in 2016. Her areas of medical interest include sleep medicine, behavioral health, nutrition, vascular, women’s health and family practice.

For survivors and caregivers who are unable to join the meeting person, you may log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. After you click on the link, identify yourself by your name when you sign-in.