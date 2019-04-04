AD
HPD Arrests 21 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
April 4, 2019, 4:25 PM HST (Updated April 5, 2019, 12:00 AM)
During the week of March 25, through April 3, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 305 DUI arrests compared with 286 during the same period last year, an increase of 6.6%.

There have been 246 major accidents so far this year compared with 336 during the same period last year, a decrease of 26%.

To date, there were five fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities, compared with six fatal crashes, resulting in seven fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 16.7% for fatal crashes and 28.6% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua13
North Hilo03
South Hilo476
Puna355
Kaʻū06
Kona11130
South Kohala131
North Kohala11
Island Total17284
