April 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Waimea

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

