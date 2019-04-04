April 04, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 04, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 4, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 4, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of NNW ground swell and E medium period swell
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com