HPD Continues to Seek Witnesses to N. Kohala Shooting

Big Island police are seeking possible witnesses who may have been in the area of Waianaia Gulch in North Kohala on the morning of March 27, 2019. A light gold or beige four-door sedan was parked on the makai shoulder facing Kapa‘au Town and a male party was near or outside of it. Investigators are asking those who may have been in the area or who may have driven by, to contact police.

Officers responded to the area on the report of a person who appeared to be in distress. Upon locating and approaching the 37-year-old male, officers heard a single gunshot that came from an unknown location, which struck the male party.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask those who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact Hawai‘i Police Department Detective Donovan Kohara directly at (808) 960-3118 or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

RELATED LINKS

HPD Ask for Help in North Kohala Attempted Murder Case

Kohala Middle School Lockdown Ends; Akoni Pule Opens