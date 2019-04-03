April 03, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

