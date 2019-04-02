April 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead