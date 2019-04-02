April 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high mix of NW ground swell and ESE medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. The surf builds from the NW in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.

North West

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

