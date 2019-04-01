Experts Testify at Hawaiʻi International Summit

The Hawaiʻi International Summit will feature over 120 local and international experts in the fields of violence, abuse and trauma sharing their unique findings. The summit is supported by Ho‘omaluhia, the Hawai‘i branch of the Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma.

The event will be held at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center from April 23-26, 2019 and is open to educators, psychologists, counselors, attorneys, law enforcement, medical practitioners, military, advocates, survivors and the general public.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to gain continuing education credits and meet professional licensure requirements. The summit is also a great opportunity to network with professionals in other fields that may provide valuable insight into how theory and research is applied in direct service.

Summit tracks will include: Adolescent Trauma and Youth Violence; Adult, Elder and Family Trauma; Child Trauma/Adverse Childhood Experiences; Criminal Justice and Legal Systems, Violence and Trauma; Cultural Components; Homelessness; LGBTQ+; Substance Abuse; and Elder Abuse. For a complete list go online. Register by April 8, 2019 to receive a discounted registration rate.

Keynote speakers include Mackenzie Phillips (actress from “One Day at a Time” and “Orange is the New Black”) representing the Breathe Life Healing Center presenting “Hopeful Healing for the Complex Trauma Survivor,” Scarlett Lewis of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement presenting “Choose Love in Education: Be Part of the Solution,” Dr. Keawe Kaholokula of the Department of Native Hawaiian Health presenting “Healing Cultural Trauma through Cultural Empowerment,” Earl Kawaʻā MSW of Nā Haumāna presenting “Hoʻoponopono and Board and Stone: Practices that Empower ʻOhana to Heal Themselves and Community,” and Dr. Fred Luskin presenting “The Art and Science of Forgiveness.”

For details and to register go online or email registration@ivatcenters.org.

Kamehameha Schools, the State Department of Human Services and the State Department of Education are proud platinum sponsors of Ho‘omaluhia’s Hawai‘i International Summit.