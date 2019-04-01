April 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

April 01, 2019 Weather ForecastApril 1, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated April 1, 2019, 1:45 PM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Puna
This Afternoon: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov