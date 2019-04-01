April 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Puna

This Afternoon: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.