April 01, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE long period swell with occasional shoulder sets. This rotates more from the NW during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

