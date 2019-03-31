Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island Summits

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for Big Island Summits, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

WINDS: West winds increasing to 40 to 60 mph with localized gusts over 65 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

IMPACTS: Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles are urged to drive with extreme caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.