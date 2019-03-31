Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: March 30–April 5

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures Saturday through Friday, March 30 through April 5, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 48 and 49 in Pahala on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

NORTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 26 on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 94 and 96 on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA: Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 43 on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

HĀMĀKUA: Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 43 to 52 on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH HILO: Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 21 and 22 at Maulua Gulch on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO: Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2.5 and 18.25 on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for bridge inspections and repair work.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KONA (WEEKEND CLOSURE): Intermittent lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Waikoloa Beach Road on Sunday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for the Lavaman Triathlon event.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 26.5 in Kapa‘au on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA: Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 17 on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 15 on Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.