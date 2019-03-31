Obituary Notices: Week of March 31, 2019

William Ferreira

December 29, 1927 – March 13, 2019

William “Billy” Ferreira, 91, of Honoka’a passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home. He was born on December 29, 1927 in Honoka’a. He was a retiree of the Hamakua Sugar Company and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Friends may call Saturday, April 06, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Honoka’a. Visitation from 8 to 10 a.m., Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Honoka’a Catholic Cemetery. Flowers are welcome.

He is survived by sons, Bobby (Pat) Ferreira of Lihue, Kauai, Billy (Linda) Ferreira and Jimmy (Vicky) Ferreira of Kamuela; sisters, Dorothy Ramos of Honoka’a and Florence Silva of Oahu; Brother- in-law William (Bernie) Ferreira of Kalopa; grandchildren, Tyson Ferreira, Alyssa (DJ) Gabriel, Lex “Moke” (Rayelle) Cabigas and Alexys Ferreira; great grandchildren, Kekahi Ferreira, Kukilakila Ferreira, Diezel Gabriel, Blade Gabriel, Hunter Gabriel and numerous nieces and nephews.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Philip Freed

March 19, 1953 – March 13, 2019

Philip Freed, 65, of Holualoa, passed away on March 13, 2019 in Holualoa. He was born in Lakewood, New Jersey. He worked as a Veterinarian.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is survived by sister Shelley (Henry) Kornman of Los Angeles, California; and his fiancee, Juanita Pfeiffer of Holualoa.

Private services will be held.

Harriet Willis

January 4, 1942 – March 5, 2019

Services to be held Monday, April 8 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo 570 Kinoole St. Service at 9 a.m., visitation at 10 a.m. Burial 1 p.m. at Homelani Cemetery.

Rodney Navarro

July 28, 1944 – March 25, 2019

Rodney P. Navarro Sr., 74, of Pāʻia, Maui passed away on March 25, 2019 at his residence under the care of Islands Hospice. He was born on July 28, 1944 in Pāʻia, Maui. He retired after almost 40 years at Hawaiian Airlines. Visitation will be held on Saturday April, 6, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church in Pāʻia from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with Mass to begin at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow.

Rodney is survived by his Son; Rodney P. (Danielle) Navarro Jr., Daughters; Shayna (George) Frye, Rhonda (James) Hutchinson and Michele (Jared) Navarro Ishiki, along with 13 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Sisters; Loreta Bazu, Carmen (Joesph) Brinkley, Filey Navarro, Juanita Soto and Lillian Spragan. He was predeceased by his wife and childhood sweetheart Loraine, his parents Pedro and Rufina, his Brother; Albert Navarro, Sister; Rosita Cabotaje and Nephew; David Brinkley. The family would like to thank everyone who filled our Dad’s life with laughter, love and friendship. We would also like to express our gratitude to the staff at Islands Hospice, Dr. Termulo, Susan Cabalce, Liz Cunningham and Mary Jane Domingo. We would also like to thank from Maui Medical Group, Dr. Mitchell and his staff, Dr. Fusato and his staff and also Gammie Home Care for everything you’ve done for our Dad.

Aileen Lum Fong

March 1, 1928 – March 24, 2019

Aileen was the owner of Fong Construction & Henry Fong Store. As a respected business woman, she was also an inspiration to many and a friend to most. Aileen was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Pang Sew Fong; brothers, Ah Wah & Ezra Lum; and sister, Ah Chee Lum. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Deborah Fong, Theresa (Stephen) Lock, Francene (Kevin) Kihara, Roderick Fong, Henry (Kathy) Fong; grandchildren, Larissa (Steve), Adrian (Seisha), Ronnie, Stuart, Alexa (Sal), Kreig (Shelby), Jesse, Kaylee, Nicole, Deandra; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Fenton (Betty); sisters-in-law, Emma (Chester), Eunice; niece Sharon McClung and numerous nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Norman’s Mortuary from 9 a.m. with service to begin at 11 a.m. and burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 1 p.m.

William H. Borges Sr.

February 22, 1943 – March 23, 2019

William was a very generous, intelligent man and a jack of all trades. With an expertise in many fields including carpentry, auto mechanics, masonry as well as being a heavy equipment operator. Amongst all of this his passion laid in fishing.

Born on February 22, 1943 in Waiʻanae, Oʻahu to George and Violet Borges. He’s survived by his companion of 38 years, Ruby Morales. 7 children Trina Gibons, pre-deceased by his eldest son William Borges Jr (Maria), Scott Borges (Suzanne), Renee Borges, Billie Jolynda Borges, Ethan Borges (Sara), Adriana Borges. 4 step-children Louie “Pepe” Morales (Tracy), Emily Morales (Kevin), Anthony Morales (Nicolette), Denise Morales. 7 siblings, pre-deceased by his eldest brother Jimmy Borges, Patricia Manubi, Steven Borges, Eleanor Souza, Albert Borges, David Borges, Georgianne Pedersen. 19 grandchildren, pre-deceased by his grandson Clayton Kalei Borges. 17 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way.

A celebration of life will be held on April 13, 2019 at Baldwin Beach Park at 11:30 a.m. Private scattering to be held at a later date. His family would like to share their gratitude to Island’s Hospice for their assistance during this trying time.

Teresa D. Nunes

March 21, 1930 – March 20, 2019

Teresa D. Nunes, 88 of Wailuku, Maui, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 under the care of Hale Makua-Kahului and Hospice Maui. She was born in Puʻunēnē, Maui on March 21, 1930 to the late Joseph & Seraphina Cabral and Hānaied by the late Manuel and Agusta Batalha at the age of two.

Together with her husband, Milvoy Nunes, she will continue to live in the hearts of her daughters; Kathleen (Ken) Ezaki, Donna Nunes, Judy Nunes; sister, Helen Cordeiro; hanai-brother, John “Jackie” Ferreira and hanai sister, Sarah Camacho; 6 grandchildren, William Tamashiro, Sheryl-Lynn (Patrick) Tamashiro-Pasamonte, Keone Wilson, Dion Wilson, Michele Ezaki, Brandon Wilson and her great grandchild, Kaime Pasamonte.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Church in Makawao from 10 a.m. with service to begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Family requests Aloha Attire.

Keala Waiau

August 1, 1959 – March 19, 2019

Keala Leopold Waiau, 59, of Kahului passed away on March 19, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Hospice Hale. Keala was born on August 1, 1959 in Honolulu to Reverend Leopold and Hawea (Brown) Waiau. Keala never met his father, who was tragically killed in a car crash in March 1959. His mother passed away in 2015.

The youngest of four sons, Keala grew up in Hilo and graduated from Hilo High School. He later earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Phoenix. Keala was employed by the County of Maui Department of Water Supply for nearly 30 years. Keala loved his family, and enjoyed skating, surfing, and playing bass guitar. He was an active member of Ke Aha Vineyard Christian Ministry Church.

Keala is survived by sons Christian Waiau (Janey) of Las Vegas and Justin Waiau (Sheri Kadohiro) of Lahaina, and daughter Bethany Waiau Castaneda (Irvin) of Kahului. He also leaves behind grandchildren Joshua and Avalynn Waiau and Ezekiel, Elias and Elena Castaneda. In addition, Keala is survived by his brothers Kaina Waiau (Healani) of Hilo, Kaimi Waiau of Hilo, and Kaleo Waiau (Shelley) of Wailuku, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kaiser, Maui Memorial Medical Center and Hospice Maui for their compassionate care of Keala in his final days.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului with visitation at 11 am and memorial service at 12 noon.

Blossom Evalani Burdett

September 26, 1946 – March 18, 2019

Blossom Evalani Burdett (Kapuwai), 72, born in Honolulu, resident of Kula, Maui, passed away on March 18, 2019. She is survived by husband, Vincent R. Burdett, Sr., Sons, Vincent Jr. (Kanani), Verald (Donna) and Vernon; Daughters, Ernie “Napua” (Albert) Pilimai, Laurie Burdett, Linda (Ricky) Phillips, and Lynette Burdett; Sisters Beverly Keohokapu and Abbie Lyman; Brother Donald Kanoa. She has been blessed with many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was part of the custodial staff for many years and retired from The Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama Campus. She enjoyed crotcheting, crafts and watching K-Drama series. A favorite saying of hers, “okole maluna, everybody!” She’s now in the peaceful presence and everlasting love of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Private services to be held.

Melan Federizo Evangelista

December 29, 1966 – March 13, 2019

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Norman’s Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 2140 Main Street, Wailuku; mass will begin at 9 a.m.; burial will follow, 10:30 a.m., at Maui Memorial Park Garden of Meditation.

Melan was a Salesman at Servco Subaru. He was predeceased by his father, Mariano Evangelista. He is survived by his wife, Madelene Evangelista; sons, Michael (Angel Baldonado) Evangelista and their son, Choco, Mason Evangelista; mother, Ruby ( Leroy Moniz )Evangelista; siblings, Ben (Jei) Evangelista, Rowena (Bernard) Sula, Santy (May) Evangelista, Jimbo (Angel) Evangelista, Tran (Aiza) Evangelista; and mother-in-law, Amparo Pardo.

Antonio “Tony” Rosario Arriaga

July 10, 1964 – March 12, 2019

Antonio “Tony” Rosario Arriaga, 54, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on March 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 10, 1964 in Tacoma, Washington. He later moved to Hāna at the age of 16 where he graduated from Hāna High School. Tony worked as a Gradall Forklift Operator for Coastal Construction and Central Construction.

Tony is survived by his wife, Christal Mary Uilani; Children, Natassja Malia, Cheronne Moani, and Akoni Rosario; Mother & Step-Father, Audrey & Constant LaGarde; Siblings, Sweetheart, Manuel, Dee Dee, Buster, Masson, Michelle, and Ruben; Grandchildren, Jaze, Malie, Huali, and Swaze. He is predeceased by his father, Antonio Rosario Arriaga, Sr.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow.

Dean Yamashiro

July 20, 1958 – March 11, 2019

Dean Komasa Yamashiro, 60, of Pukalani, Maui, passed away on March 11, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1958, in Honolulu, Hawai‘i. In memory of Dean, a memorial will be held over Urn, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Norman’s Mortuary, with visitation from 9 a.m.; eulogy will begin at 10:45 a.m.; service starts at 11 a.m.; a private burial will be held.

Dean was in active duty with the US Army from 1977-1981 and later served in the US Army Reserve. He also worked at Kula Hospital, Vector Control, Part-Time Mechanic at Dollar Rent-A-Car, Part-Time Mechanic at Fred’s Produce Maui, and later retired as an Automotive Mechanic with the State of Hawai‘i, highways division. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Yamashiro; siblings, Shirley (Stacy) Nakasone, Dennis (Aileen) Yamashiro, Danny (Jill) Yamashiro, Sadie (Angus II) Kaneshiro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barney Bonifacio Lagbas Sr.

February 16, 1922 – March 6, 2019

Barney retired in maintenance at the Kāʻanapali Beach Resort. He was predeceased by his wife, Toshiko Labgas; daughter, Laura Kam; and brother, Edward Lagbas. He is survived by his sons, Barney (Louise) Lagbas, Jr., Barry (Dianne) Lagbas; daughter, Corinne (Allen) Baybado; sister, Pauline Quinsaat; 10 grandchildren, John, Tina, Melissa, Greg, Laurie, Brian, Ross, Leneen, Mychael, Elizabeth; and 17 great-grandchildren. Private family services were held. The family would like to thank West Maui Adult Day Care center and Na Hoaloha for their care and support during this difficult time.